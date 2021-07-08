Double Click 728 x 90
Corona Vaccination Certificate will be verified at shops and offices as of now

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 11:41 am
Corona Vaccination Certificate

In South District of Karachi, the administration has decided to check and verify the Corona Vaccination Certificate.

According to sources, the administration has decided to check the vaccination certificates of people working in markets, cinemas, restaurants, bakeries and shops.

Sources said that the areas where it has been decided to check the vaccination certificate include Saddar, Defence, Clifton, Gizri and Lyari.

Those who do not have a Corona certificate will be prosecuted and the shop or office will be sealed.

The positivity rate of the novel Coronavirus in Pakistan has climbed up by 3.3% over the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, 24 more people lost their lives, raising the nationwide death toll of Coronavirus to 22,493.

The country’s total case limit has climbed to 967,633 after 1,683 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during this period. The new infections rose when 50,531 tests were conducted during the said period.

