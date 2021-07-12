Double Click 728 x 90
Coronavirus: Positivity Rate Exceeds 14pc In Karachi

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

12th Jul, 2021. 12:20 pm
The positivity rate of COVID-19 cases has surpassed fourteen per cent in Karachi, according to the statistics issued by Sindh Health Department.

According to the spokesman of Sindh Health Department, 5967 tests were conducted in Karachi in 24 hours out of which 870 people were confirmed to be infected and the rate of positive cases in the city was recorded at 14.58%.

The spokesperson added in the last 24 hours, the rate of positive cases of corona in Hyderabad was recorded at 3.99% while in other districts of Sindh it was 1.79%.

The spokesman said that the overall positive rate of the virus was recorded in Sindh at 6.44% and 8 people died of the virus across the province.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad said that the rate of corona cases in the city has increased from one to five per cent.

The smart lockdown has been imposed in several areas of Islamabad from 9 am today.

Due to the increase in the number of Coronavirus cases, the areas where Smart Lockdown will impose include Cordoba Town Khanna, Sector G-XI, F-6 Three, G-Seven Two and Sawan Garden H Block.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan is steadily increasing and the positivity rate in the country has once again risen to more than 4%.

20 Delta Variant Of COVID-19 Cases Reported In Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: In the last 24 hours 20 cases of the Delta (Indian) COVID-19 variant have been reported in the district on Sunday.

The district administration has warned the citizen that the fourth wave is more dangerous than the previous waves of Covid-19 and urged the citizens to vaccinate themselves as soon as possible to prevent the further spread of the virus, as well as they must continue to take precautions.

According to the District Corona Management Centre report issued on Sunday, 52 coronavirus patients were reported in the last 24 hours in the district, with 15 belonging to Rawal town, 16 from Potohar town, and Rawalpindi Cantt each, two from Taxila, and three from Gujar Khan.

“Presently 46 coronavirus confirmed patients are admitted to various facilities of the city including 10 admitted to Holy Family Hospital, 10 to Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 18 to Institute of Urology and 8 to Fauji Foundation Hospital,” the report stated.

The report further said that “one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, 17 were stable and 28 were in moderate condition. Fortunately, no patient died due to the disease in the last 24 hours.”

The District Health Authority said that so far 868,897 people, including 32,127 health workers and 836,770 senior citizens, have gotten vaccination across the district since the drive launched on March 10.

