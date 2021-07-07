Court extends bail of cleric’s sons in sexual abuse case

A session’s court on Wednesday extended the bail of Mufti Aziz ur Rehman’s three sons in a sexual abuse case.

The court proclaimed the decision after hearing arguments from the prosecution and defense sides.

A police report offered to the court said the cleric’s sons, recognized as Latifur Rehman, Wasimur Rehman, and Wasiur Rehman, were found guilty during the investigation.

The investigation officer informed the court that the investigation against the three sons of Mufti Aziz, who are in jail on judicial remand, had been finished and that the case record has already been submitted to the court.

On June 28, the court had sent Mufti Aziz ur Rehman to jail on 14-day judicial custody.

The police appeared with the cleric before Judicial Magistrate Rana Rasheed Ali Khan with his face covered with a piece of cloth.

The officer informed that he had completed the investigation against the accused.

When the judge asked the cleric if he wanted to say something, he stated that he desired to record his statement.

The court sent the accused to jail with commands for the jail establishments to bring him before the pertinent court to record his statement.