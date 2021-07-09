Double Click 728 x 90
COVID-19 Cases Surge In Pakistan, Near Fourth Wave Peak

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 10:20 am
In the last 24 hours, 1,737 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the country and 25 patients have succumbed to the virus.

According to official figures, 94 per cent have so far recovered from the pandemic, bringing the total number to 911,383.

The number of active cases in the country at present is 35,573.

3.5% Of Population In Pakistan Is Vaccinated Against Coronavirus, Statistics

The government is continuously trying to inoculate against Coronavirus, the govt has also campaigned to vaccinate as many people as possible against the novel coronavirus, but only 3.5% of the population in the country has been vaccinated so far.

According to the report, only 3.5% of the 100 million people qualified for the anti-coronavirus inoculation have been fully vaccinated, stated the report.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, a total of 17,390,346 vaccine shots have been delivered across the country as of July 6.

Statistics show that more than 14% of the population has been partly vaccinated, while 290,377 vaccine shots were managed across the country yesterday, July 5.

It is pertinent to mention here that, the government would not impose complete lockdown during the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, which is likely to start during the current month, a government official said on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that during the past waves of the coronavirus, the government’s strategy to handle the pandemic and overcome its after-effects had been very successful and the country was placed among the best three performing countries by the Economist’s Normalcy Index for handling it.

Addressing an oath-taking ceremony of the newly-appointed members of the National Youth Council (NYC), the minister urged the people to keep on following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and vaccinate themselves to cope with the fourth wave in an effective manner.

However, the minister said in case the ratio of positive cases goes up, the government would opt for smart lockdown as was done during the previous phases.

