COVID Delta Variant In Pakistan: 15 Cases Reported In Rawalpindi

Divisional Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah said that 15 delta type cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the Rawalpindi district.

According to the report, he called on the health authority to take precautionary measures and urged the citizens to vaccinate themselves as soon as possible to prevent the further spread of the virus.

“All government employees must submit their vaccine certificates by July 15 or their salaries will be withheld,” he told a meeting to review the Coronavirus situation.

On the other hand, the health department has proposed a smart lockdown in 10 areas of Rawalpindi district from where delta cases have come to light.

These areas include Misrial Road, Adiala Road, Tench Bhatta, Gulshanabad, Dhoke Kashmirian, Amarpura, Khyaban-i-Sir Syed, Dhoke Dalal and Jalala Road, Taxila.

However, the district administration has not yet decided to take action as suggested by provincial health officials.

Meanwhile, three people, including two from other districts, died from the virus, while about 75 people tested positive and 13 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Nighat Shaheen, 52, a resident of Gujar Khan, was brought to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on July 7, where she died.

There are 348 active cases in the district, 92 in hospitals and 253 in in-home solutions.

Among the new patients, 11 are from Cantonment, 34 from Potohar Town, 15 from Rawal Town, 4 from Kahuta and Taxila, 2 from Gujar Khan, Murree, Islamabad and 2 from KP.

Of the new patients, nine were admitted to Holy Family Hospital, seven to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH), 13 to Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) and nine to Fuji Foundation Hospital (FFH).

There is also one patient on the ventilator, 26 on oxygen and 11 in stable health.

Islamabad

Yesterday, 104 new cases were reported in the federal capital with a positive case rate of 3.4%.

In the last 24 hours, 2,859 tests were performed and 59 men and 45 women tested positive, officials said.

He said 25 cases were reported in the age group of 30 to 29 years, followed by 24 in 20 to 29 years, 16 in 0 to 9, 16 in 40 to 49 and 12, 12 in 60 to 69 in 50 to 59 years. I reported 7 cases in people between the ages of 8 and 10 to 19.

There are 1267 active cases in the federal capital and 62 of them are hospitalized out of which 57 are on oxygen and 5 are on ventilators.

He added that other patients are in their homes in isolation.