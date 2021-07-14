Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

COVID Surge: Sindh govt. decides to shut Indoor dine-in, Schools, Gyms From Tomorrow

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 01:54 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
COVID Surge: Sindh govt decides to shut Restaurants

The Sindh government has on Wednesday decided to shut primary schools, indoor dine-in, parks, and other amusement places in the wake of growing COVID-19 cases in the province.

The decision to close indoor dine-in and schools was taken by the provincial COVID task force meeting headed by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah today.

According to decisions taken by the meeting, the indoor dine-in will remain closed from tomorrow (Thursday) night besides also closing down schools until class eight from Friday.

Schools for classes till Grade VIII will be closed from Friday while classes from 9th and above will be closed except for examination.

During the meeting, the chief minister expressed concern over the worsening situation of COVID-19 in Sindh where the positivity ratio has increased distinctly during the past few days.

It was also decided to impose a ban on indoor restaurants, amusement parks, water parks, tourists spots, cinemas, gyms and indoor games from Friday, July 16.

Earlier, the Federal Minister for Planning and Development and chairman of the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) Asad Umar had said that there are clear early signs of the 4th wave of coronavirus starting in the country.

In a tweet, Asad Umar said: “2 weeks back I had tweeted that our artificial intelligence models are showing possible emergence of 4th wave. Now there are clear early signs of the 4th wave starting. Poor sop compliance, coupled with the spread of variants of concern, Indian variant, in particular, are the main cause.”

“Field reports are showing a complete disregard of the condition of vaccination for those attending indoor weddings and going to indoor restaurants & gyms. If the owners of these facilities do not show responsibility & ensure compliance, there will be no choice but to shut them down,” he said.

Pakistan Coronavirus Update

Twenty-four more deaths due to Coronavirus and 1980 new positive cases of the infection have been reported in the country.

According to NCOCe, 47,472 tests were conducted while the positivity ratio remained four point one seven percent.

The death toll due to the pandemic in the country has touched 22,642.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

pakistan army on corona lockdown
15 hours ago
Pakistan Army called for the implementation of coronavirus SOPs: NCOC

The Pakistan Army will be called for executing required coronavirus standard operations...
NCOC Announces To Open Up Vaccination For 30 years And Older
19 hours ago
COVID-19 claims 21 lives, total active cases reached 3.63%: NCOC

The national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases has reached...
21 hours ago
Global hunger levels skyrocketed on conflicts, climate change, Covid: UN

UNITED NATIONS: Global hunger levels have skyrocketed because of conflicts, climate change...
Pakistan Coronavirus
1 day ago
Pakistan reports 21 Coronavirus deaths; total toll rises to 22,618

Pakistan's daily Coronavirus caseload has dropped slightly for the second consecutive day...
who vaccine
2 days ago
WHO warns against mixing COVID-19 vaccines

The World Health Organization - WHO chief scientist directed people against mixing...
Saudi citizens banned from traveling to 13 countries
2 days ago
Saudi Arabia allows entry to Pakistanis vaccinated with Chinese vaccine

Saudi Arabia has allowed Pakistanis vaccinated with Chinese vaccine against the coronavirus...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Dollar to EUR
14 mins ago
Pakistan receives $1 billion from Eurobond auction

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Wednesday said it has...
Qatar reopened for international travel
15 mins ago
Qatar is now open to travelers who have been vaccinated

Qatar has reopened its borders to foreign travelers who have been vaccinated...
China hotel collapse
24 mins ago
China: Hotel Collapse Kills 17, Rescuers Still In search for survivors

At least seventeen people have been killed after a hotel collapse incident...
Roshan DIgital Account
29 mins ago
Overseas Pakistanis can send Zakat donations through RDA

KARACHI: The non-resident Pakistanis, having a Roshan Digital Account (RDA), can now...