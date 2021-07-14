COVID Surge: Sindh govt. decides to shut Indoor dine-in, Schools, Gyms From Tomorrow

The Sindh government has on Wednesday decided to shut primary schools, indoor dine-in, parks, and other amusement places in the wake of growing COVID-19 cases in the province.
The decision to close indoor dine-in and schools was taken by the provincial COVID task force meeting headed by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah today.
* انڈور ڈائننگ کو کل رات سے بند کرنے کا فیصلہ
* اسکول کلاس اول سے اٹھویں جمعہ سے بند کرنے کا فیصلہ
* نویں کلاس اور اس سے زائد تعلیمی ادارے سوائے امتحانات کے بند ہوجائینگے
According to decisions taken by the meeting, the indoor dine-in will remain closed from tomorrow (Thursday) night besides also closing down schools until class eight from Friday.
Schools for classes till Grade VIII will be closed from Friday while classes from 9th and above will be closed except for examination.
During the meeting, the chief minister expressed concern over the worsening situation of COVID-19 in Sindh where the positivity ratio has increased distinctly during the past few days.
It was also decided to impose a ban on indoor restaurants, amusement parks, water parks, tourists spots, cinemas, gyms and indoor games from Friday, July 16.
Earlier, the Federal Minister for Planning and Development and chairman of the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) Asad Umar had said that there are clear early signs of the 4th wave of coronavirus starting in the country.
In a tweet, Asad Umar said: “2 weeks back I had tweeted that our artificial intelligence models are showing possible emergence of 4th wave. Now there are clear early signs of the 4th wave starting. Poor sop compliance, coupled with the spread of variants of concern, Indian variant, in particular, are the main cause.”
“Field reports are showing a complete disregard of the condition of vaccination for those attending indoor weddings and going to indoor restaurants & gyms. If the owners of these facilities do not show responsibility & ensure compliance, there will be no choice but to shut them down,” he said.
Pakistan Coronavirus Update
Twenty-four more deaths due to Coronavirus and 1980 new positive cases of the infection have been reported in the country.
According to NCOCe, 47,472 tests were conducted while the positivity ratio remained four point one seven percent.
The death toll due to the pandemic in the country has touched 22,642.
Statistics 14 Jul 21:
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 47,472
Positive Cases: 1980
Positivity % : 4.17%
Deaths : 24
