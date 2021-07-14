COVID Surge: Sindh govt. decides to shut Indoor dine-in, Schools, Gyms From Tomorrow

The Sindh government has on Wednesday decided to shut primary schools, indoor dine-in, parks, and other amusement places in the wake of growing COVID-19 cases in the province.

The decision to close indoor dine-in and schools was taken by the provincial COVID task force meeting headed by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah today.

* انڈور ڈائننگ کو کل رات سے بند کرنے کا فیصلہ * اسکول کلاس اول سے اٹھویں جمعہ سے بند کرنے کا فیصلہ * نویں کلاس اور اس سے زائد تعلیمی ادارے سوائے امتحانات کے بند ہوجائینگے — CMHouseSindh (@SindhCMHouse) July 14, 2021

According to decisions taken by the meeting, the indoor dine-in will remain closed from tomorrow (Thursday) night besides also closing down schools until class eight from Friday.