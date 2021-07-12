Delta Variant Casts Shadow Over Pakistan, Dr Faisal Warns

Special Health Assistant Dr Faisal Sultan has warned that a new and dangerous type of coronavirus, the Delta (Indian) variant, is emerging in the country following the fourth wave.

During a press conference in Islamabad, he said that in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country, it is important to follow SOPs to avoid other strains, including Delta.

He said that the local administration, including the army, would be enlisted for the strict implementation of the SOPs, especially those visiting tourist destinations.

Dr Faisal pointed out the possibility of imposing smart lockdown and said that there would be a need to restrict movement.

He further said that only those who have completed vaccination should visit tourist areas.

He said that the NCOC and the Ministry of Health also have a position to avoid tourism with incomplete vaccinations.

He said the restrictions would be strictly enforced during the Eid holidays.

Dr Faisal Sultan dismissed concerns about the shortage of vaccines, saying, “We have an abundance of vaccines.”

Dr Faisal said, “We have no reports of shortage of vaccines, while 4.5 million vaccines were given yesterday and 6 million additional vaccines are coming.”

“Apart from the use of masks and SOPs, vaccination is important which should not be ignored under any circumstances as cases are on the rise and we will re-impose smart lockdown,” he said.