DG ISI To Brief Parliamentary Committee on worsening situation in Afghanistan

The in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security will be held at the Parliament House today (Thursday) under the chairmanship of the Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser.

The Parliamentary Committee meeting will discuss the important issues, including the Afghanistan situation.

According to sources, apart from the internal situation, the session will also be briefed about the situation in Afghanistan, India and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed will brief the parliamentary committee.

Important leaders of the opposition parties in Parliament have been invited to attend the meeting as they will be taken into confidence with regards to the recent developments in Afghanistan and national security, according to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Several political leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, JUI-F Parliamentary leader Maulana Asad Mahmood and ANP leader Ameer Haider Azam Khan Hoti have been invited to engage in the parliamentary committee meeting.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his emphatic speech in the National Assembly, has said peace in Afghanistan is important for Pakistan to build economic linkages with the Central Asian states.

He said the heavy human and material loss suffered by Pakistan in the war against terrorism has not been recognized in a true sense at the international level.

"افغانستان کے معاملے پر قومی سلامتی پر کسی صورت سمجھوتہ نہیں کریں گے،" وزیراعظم عمران خان، قومی اسمبلی میں خطاب pic.twitter.com/C92Zt5GFVA — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) June 30, 2021

Prime Minister also condemned the drone attacks carried out by the US in tribal areas in the past. He said the US realizing that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict has now given an exit date from Afghanistan and is asking Pakistan to woo the Taliban for talks.

PM Imran, however, said Pakistan has no leverage on the Taliban except that it can only ask them to hold negotiations to avoid civil war in their country.

He said we neither want any strategic depth nor do we have any favourites or parties in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister emphatically made it clear that Islamabad will only be a partner in peace, not in war, with the United States, categorically saying that Pakistan does not make any compromise over its sovereignty for the sake of any other country.