Dr Faisal Sultan Indicates To Revise Restrictions On Eid-Al-Adha To Tackle 4th Wave

Special Assistant for Health Dr Faisal Sultan has hinted at extending restrictions on Eid-al-Adha in view of the fourth wave of Coronavirus in the country.

Speaking on the program of the private channel, Dr Faisal Sultan warned against the increase in Coronavirus following the fourth wave and indicated restrictions on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

Dr Faisal Sultan said that the rate of positive cases in Karachi is 19% so the decisions are taken by the provincial government regarding the ban on Coronavirus were required.

He clarified that vaccine cards should be mandatory for passengers travelling from one province to another during Eid-al-Adha holidays while non-provision of vaccine cards has been banned in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Faisal also shared details of data related to Coronavirus on the social networking website.

Covid numbers continue to rise New cases last 24h = 2545

National positivity = 5.2%

City-wise % positivity – Karachi 19%, Peshawar 9.4%, Islamabad 6.2%, Lahore 3.8% Use masks (even if you are vaccinated)

Avoid crowds

Vaccinate – over 580,000 doses administered yesterday! — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) July 15, 2021

He said that the Indian type Delta variant spread 50 to 60 per cent faster.

Dr Faisal said that the important thing to keep in mind in this regard is that the virus is also spreading rapidly and if the process of implementation of SOPs is maintained, such spread can be prevented.

“No vaccine is 100 per cent effective. Getting vaccinated doesn’t mean you can’t be infected with the virus, but it does reduce the risk of disease,” he said.

Dr Faisal said that vaccines affect all the existing variants, the results of the Corona vaccine in the country are extraordinary but the statistics related to it will be presented to the media soon.

He said it was important for as many people as possible to be vaccinated with at least one vaccine to prevent the spread of the virus, which has not yet been vaccinated.

Dr Faisal said that we have a few thousand data in which there are some errors, a portal has been opened to remove these errors, hopefully, the problem of most people will be solved.

Corona delta type is doing a lot of damage to the region, Asad Omar

Federal Minister for Planning and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar has also expressed concern over the increase in the number of Corona patients in hospitals.

He said on Twitter that the number of cases was increasing rapidly, adding that the Delta type of Corona was causing great harm to countries in the region.

Asad Omar urged the people to follow the SOPs and complete the vaccination as soon as possible.

Asad Umar, the federal minister for planning and head of the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), has warned that if the right decisions are not made, a similar situation like India may arise in Pakistan.

Rapid build up starting to take place in covid patients hospital inflow, as well as patients in critical care. This indian variant has caused devastation in countries in the region. Please follow sop's and get vaccinated as soon as possible. Do not risk your own & others lives. — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 15, 2021

Authorities warned of a fourth wave of the global Pandemic of coronavirus, urging the public to take precautionary measures and get vaccinated.