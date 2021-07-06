ECP Directs Faryal Talpur To File Reply In Disqualification Case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has on Tuesday asked former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur to file her answer to a petition seeking her disqualification as member of the Sindh Assembly.

The bench decided to proceed with the case after it was informed that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has not granted any stay order against the ECP proceedings on Faryal Talpur’s plea that sought to prevent the commission from hearing the disqualification case.

Irshad Qaiser, who took up the petition, said that the bench would announce its verdict once arguments are completed as soon as possible.

He further said the case should be heard on a daily basis and adjourned the hearing until July 15.

Earlier, Sindh High Court (SHC) had suspended the membership of two Sindh Assembly members including Faryal Talpur during the hearing of a Dog biting case.

The Sukkur bench of Sindh High Court while hearing the dog biting case ruled the suspension of two MPAs Faryal Talpur from Rato Dero, and Malik Asad Sikandar from Jamshoro for not monitoring the situation despite court orders.

The bench remarked that ‘No monitoring was carried out despite the court order, Dog biting incidents are taking toll all over the province. MPAs have failed to provide facilities to the people in their constituencies.

The court had warned the suspension of Memberships in other districts as well if quick action not taken by the authorities.

Moreover, the Sindh High Court had also sought an explanation from Secretary Sindh Assembly over non-compliance with the court orders.

The court also ordered the Secretary of Health to submit a report on the availability of anti-rabies vaccine in the province.