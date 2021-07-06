Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

ECP Directs Faryal Talpur To File Reply In Disqualification Case

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 01:21 pm
Adsense 160 x 600

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has on Tuesday asked former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur to file her answer to a petition seeking her disqualification as member of the Sindh Assembly.

The bench decided to proceed with the case after it was informed that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has not granted any stay order against the ECP proceedings on Faryal Talpur’s plea that sought to prevent the commission from hearing the disqualification case.

Irshad Qaiser, who took up the petition, said that the bench would announce its verdict once arguments are completed as soon as possible.

He further said the case should be heard on a daily basis and adjourned the hearing until July 15.

Earlier, Sindh High Court (SHC) had suspended the membership of two Sindh Assembly members including Faryal Talpur during the hearing of a Dog biting case.

The Sukkur bench of Sindh High Court while hearing the dog biting case ruled the suspension of two MPAs Faryal Talpur from Rato Dero, and Malik Asad Sikandar from Jamshoro for not monitoring the situation despite court orders.

The bench remarked that ‘No monitoring was carried out despite the court order, Dog biting incidents are taking toll all over the province. MPAs have failed to provide facilities to the people in their constituencies.

The court had warned the suspension of Memberships in other districts as well if quick action not taken by the authorities.

Moreover, the Sindh High Court had also sought an explanation from Secretary Sindh Assembly over non-compliance with the court orders.

The court also ordered the Secretary of Health to submit a report on the availability of anti-rabies vaccine in the province.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Ben Stokes England squad
29 seconds ago
Ben Stokes Likely To Lead New England Squad Ahead Of ODI Series Against Pakistan

England’s Ben Stokes is likely to lead England to face Pakistan in...
Federal Cabinet Meeting
14 mins ago
Federal cabinet reviews overall political, economic situation

A meeting of the federal cabinet is underway in Islamabad with Prime...
Murad Raas transgenders
23 mins ago
Murad Raas Intends To Open Schools For Transgenders In Punjab

Punjab Minister for Schools Murad Raas has on Tuesday stated to open...
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend
29 mins ago
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe spotted getting intimate with co-star Alison

Taylor Swift's Boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, spotted kissing Alison Oliver, a co-star on...
International Tourism Should Be Restarted by the Governments; UNWTO Urges
35 mins ago
International Tourism Should Be Restarted by the Governments; UNWTO Urges

According to the latest data from the United Nations World Tourism Organization...
Instagram working on ‘Exclusive Stories’ just like Twitter’s Super Follow feature
36 mins ago
Instagram working on ‘Exclusive Stories’ just like Twitter’s Super Follow feature

Instagram is apparently working on a feature that will allow creators to...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Ben Stokes England squad
29 seconds ago
Ben Stokes Likely To Lead New England Squad Ahead Of ODI Series Against Pakistan

England’s Ben Stokes is likely to lead England to face Pakistan in...
Federal Cabinet Meeting
14 mins ago
Federal cabinet reviews overall political, economic situation

A meeting of the federal cabinet is underway in Islamabad with Prime...
Murad Raas transgenders
23 mins ago
Murad Raas Intends To Open Schools For Transgenders In Punjab

Punjab Minister for Schools Murad Raas has on Tuesday stated to open...
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend
29 mins ago
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe spotted getting intimate with co-star Alison

Taylor Swift's Boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, spotted kissing Alison Oliver, a co-star on...