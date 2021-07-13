Eid holidays notification 2021: Govt announces Eid ul Adha 2021 ?

Eid holidays notification 2021: According to fake Notification, “It is notified for general information that 20th to 22nd (Tuesday – Thursday) July, 2021 shall be public holidays on the occasion of Holy Festival of Eid-ul-Adha.” said the notification issued by the Ministry of Interior.
Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Hamza shared the image of the notification of the interior ministry and said it is totally “fake”.
Fake ⛔⛔ pic.twitter.com/yzEf6NgJLp
— Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) July 13, 2021