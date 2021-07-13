Eid holidays notification 2021: Govt announces Eid ul Adha 2021 ?

Eid holidays notification 2021: According to fake Notification, “It is notified for general information that 20th to 22nd (Tuesday – Thursday) July, 2021 shall be public holidays on the occasion of Holy Festival of Eid-ul-Adha.” said the notification issued by the Ministry of Interior.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Hamza shared the image of the notification of the interior ministry and said it is totally “fake”.