ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Pakistan in Kabul Mansour Ahmad Khan and the Embassy of Pakistan have made effective arrangements for around 4,000 Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan due to the closure of flights to Saudi Arabia, for their return to Torkham.

On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, these Pakistanis are being provided a decent place for temporary stay at the Embassy and provided food, buses and cash grant for their return to Torkham and travel to their home towns in Pakistan.