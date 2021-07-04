Double Click 728 x 90
Emirates Airline Extends Flight Restrictions To Pakistan, Other Countries Till July 15

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

04th Jul, 2021. 01:29 pm
Emirates Airline Pakistan

The Emirates Airline has announced that it will be halting flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka to Dubai till July 15, in line with its government’s orders.

“In line with UAE government directives, Emirates will be suspending the carriage of passengers from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Dubai until July 15, 2021,” read a statement issued by the Emirates Airline.

The airliner also said it will not carry any passengers who are related through Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days.

“UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated COVID‑19 protocols are exempt and may be accepted for travel,” said the statement.

Previously, the UAE government had extended the ban on flights from Pakistan and 13 other countries till July 21.

Other countries include India, Nigeria, South Africa, Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic Of Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka.

In the notification, the federal aviation authority had said that exceptions would be granted to cargo flights, as well as business and charter flights.

Emirates Airline Hinted To Lay Off 9,000 More Employees

Earlier, Emirates Airlines had hinted to lay off 9,000 employees amidst the coronavirus pandemic after dismissing 10% of its total workforce.

The dismissal of 9,000 more employees had meant that the airline will lay off 15% of its employees.

Emirates Airlines had a total of 270 aircraft and suspended its operations in March due to the suspension of global flight operations.

However, before the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, the Emirates company had employed about 60,000 staff, including 4,300 pilots and 22,000 other staff.

