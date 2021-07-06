Federal cabinet reviews overall political, economic situation

A meeting of the federal cabinet is underway in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The meeting of the federal cabinet is discussing the overall political, economic and COVID-related situation of the country.

Earlier, the Federal Cabinet meeting had given approval for the presentation of Budget 2021-22 in the National Assembly (NA).

The Cabinet had discussed the Budget 2021-22 proposals for the next fiscal year and approves the hike of pension and salaries by 10%. Also, the meeting also approved the imposition of taxes on mobile phones.

On June 7, the government of Punjab had proposed a 15% rise in salaries and pensions in the budget of the province for the next fiscal year 2021-22.

However, other than an increase in salaries, the development outlay-Annual Development Plan (ADP)- for the province will be set at Rs480 billion for the next fiscal year.

A total of Rs265 billion would be earmarked for the ongoing projects while Rs130 billion would be set aside for new uplift schemes. A development budget of Rs62 billion is earmarked for Lahore uplift projects.