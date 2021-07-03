FM Qureshi Expresses Grief Over Death Of Pakistanis In Canada House Fire

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has expressed deep sorrow over the death of seven members of a Pakistani-Canadian family in a fire in the Chestermeier area of ​​the Canadian province of Alberta.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Foreign Minister said that he was deeply saddened by the loss of life of Pakistani nationals in the blaze and was in touch with the Canadian authorities to investigate the blaze.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved family, the Foreign Minister said that they share in the grief of the bereaved family in this hour of grief.

He said that the Pakistani High Commissioner to Canada and the Pakistani Consulate in Vancouver were in constant touch with the affected family.

The Foreign Minister said that he had issued instructions to provide all possible assistance to the affected family.

A fire broke out in a house in Chestermere, Alberta, Canada, early in the morning, killing seven Pakistanis, including four children.

According to Canadian media CBC, Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) official said five people had managed to escape the blaze.

He described the incident as “tragic” and described the dead as “a 38-year-old man and a woman, a 35-year-old woman, two 12-year-old boys and a girl, an 8-year-old girl and a 4-year-old girl.”

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but a preliminary investigation has not identified any criminal activity, he said.

The area around the site is currently sealed off and emergency personnel are on the scene.

On the other hand, responding to media questions, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry confirmed that the dead were Pakistanis.

“Seven Canadian Pakistanis, including four children, were killed in a house fire in Alberta. We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Our prayers are with the families of the victims. And pray for complete recovery.

“Authorities at our consulate in Vancouver are verifying the facts and offering all possible assistance to the bereaved family,” he said.

“According to Canadian authorities, the cause of the fire is not yet known, but a preliminary investigation has shown that there was no criminal activity,” he said.