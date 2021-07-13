Double Click 728 x 90
FM Qureshi Pays Tribute To Kashmiri People On Martyrs’ Day

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 12:30 pm
FM Qureshi Pays Tribute To Kashmiri People On Martyrs' Day

On Kashmiri Martyrs’ Day (today) Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed full support for the Kashmiri people and their continued struggle for their right to self-determination.

The Foreign Minister said in his message, “On Yaum-e-Shuhada-e-Kashmir, we pay tribute to the 22 brave Kashmiris who laid down their lives fighting Dogra Forces in 1931 & to all Kashmiri martyrs since. History stands witness that no amount of Indian atrocities and occupation can subjugate the spirit of brave Kashmiris.”

Kashmiris from all over the world are observing Kashmir Martyrs’ Day today (Tuesday) to pay tribute to the martyrs of July 13, 1931.

On Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, people are marking the sacrifices made by brave Kashmiris in their struggle for a safe homeland.

On July 31, 1931, the troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 Kashmiris, one after the other, outside the Central Jail in Srinagar during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked the Kashmiri people to defy the Dogra rule.

There are several eyewitnesses accounts, local stories, and news reports about what actually happened on the unfortunate but historic day in Srinagar. The reliable documentation of July 13, 1931, is done by two writers in their authentic books.

In Srinagar on July 13, 1931, when it was time for Namaz-e-Zuhr, a young man, started the call for prayer but was shot dead by the Maharaja’s soldiers.

According to reports, 22 youth sacrificed their lives till the completion of Azaan.

The ‘Inside Kashmir’ written by Prem Nath Bazaz and published by Kashmir Publishing Company in 1941 and ‘Tarikh-i-Hurriyat’ written by Rashid Taseer and published by Kapur Brothers Lal Chowk Srinagar narrate events of the day.

Another incident took place in Srinagar on June 20, 1931, when leaves of the Quran were found in a public latrine. This incident worked as fuel on the fire and Muslim gatherings started taking place in the city for raising the voice against the religious rights of Muslims.

