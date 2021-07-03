FO condoles death of seven Canadian Pakistanis in house fire

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Saturday condoled the death of seven Canadian Pakistanis in Alberta, caused by a house fire, what according to preliminary investigation was not criminal in nature.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death, due to house fire, of seven Canadian Pakistanis including four children in Alberta, Canada. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of this tragic incident. We also pray for quick and full recovery of the injured,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

He said Pakistan’s Consulate General in Vancouver was in contact with the relevant Canadian authorities to ascertain the facts, and with the bereaved family to offer all possible assistance.

“As per the relevant Canadian authorities, the cause of the fire is still unknown, however preliminary investigations indicate that it’s not criminal in nature,” the spokesperson added.