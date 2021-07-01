Double Click 728 x 90
FO Dismisses Indian charges about drone attack in IOJK As ‘Irresponsible’

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

01st Jul, 2021. 10:30 am
Foreign Office Rejects Indian allegation of drone attack

The Foreign Office (FO) has on Wednesday dismissed Indian allegations about Pakistan’s role in a drone attack in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as “irresponsible”.

“Pakistan categorically rejects the irresponsible and misleading statement by Indian Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy regarding an alleged drone attack in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement by Foreign Office said.

India’s Union Minister of State for Home affairs G Kishan Reddy asserted that Pakistan’s role cannot be denied in the Jammu Air Force station attack that was arranged through drones at midnight of June 26.

“Pakistan is dropping AK-47s and drugs inside the border at night time through drones. We have a long border, despite which our security forces have stopped many drones from entering the Indian side. Drones seen inside our land have been destroyed. Our forces will continue doing this work vigorously in the coming days,” Reddy had said.

“Investigation is underway and the security forces are on high alert, but one cannot deny the role of Pakistan,” he added.

On the Jammu IAF station attack, the MoS Home added, “The security forces are discussing the matter at a high level, and some decisions have been taken. As for the drone issue is concerned, the security forces will act properly.”

Mr Reddy said, “There is complete peace in Jammu and Kashmir except for the sponsored violence from Pakistan. The investigation is underway.”

