Foreign Minister Qureshi, Russian Counterpart Vow To Solidify Bilateral Ties

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

14th Jul, 2021. 02:49 pm
Foreign Minister Qureshi meets Russian Counterpart

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov here on Wednesday (today).

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister and his Russian counterpart discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan and shared Pakistan’s support for an Afghan-led and owned peace process.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to Russia, a partner with whom the government look forward to strengthen a long-term and multi-faceted relationship.

On the other hand, Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reaffirmed Pakistan’s interest to work with Central Asian Republics (CARs) on rail, road and energy projects, which would link Central Asia with Pakistan.

He was speaking at a meeting with the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon along with Foreign Ministers of SCO member states in Dushanbe on Wednesday.

The Foreign Minister said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor provides an ideal opportunity in this regard.

On the regional security situation, the Foreign Minister emphasized that the withdrawal of international forces from Afghanistan has opened new challenges and opportunities.

He expressed the hope that SCO would continue to play its due role in support of the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister congratulated the Tajik President on successful stewardship of SCO under its Presidency, during which new areas were identified to further strengthen cooperation under SCO.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Foreign Minister Lavrov on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Bishkek in June 2019 and the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) meeting in Moscow in September 2020.

Pakistan and Russia enjoy friendly and cooperative relations based on mutual respect, trust and understanding. Bilateral cooperation is growing across a wide range of areas of common interest including in security and defence, counter-terrorism, and the Afghan peace process.

Over the recent past, deepening collaboration in economic, trade and energy sectors has been the focus of the two governments.

The visit of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will contribute to further deepening of the multifaceted bilateral relationship and enhancing mutual understanding on regional and global issues.

