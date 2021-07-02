Former Sindh CM Arbab Ghulam Rahim Joins PTI

The former chief minister of Sindh, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, has secured a position in the PTI government after meeting Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to media reports, Arbab Ghulam Rahim said Prime Minister Imran Khan tasked him with organizing the party in Sindh.

He further added that people would get to hear plenty of “good news” from the province in the coming days.

In May 2013, the former chief minister merged his party, the People’s Muslim League (PML) with the PML-N after meeting former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The former PML-Q member served as the chief minister of Sindh from 2004 to 2007.

Born on September 15, 1957, the newly-joined PTI leader received his early education from a village in Tehsil Diplo, District Tharparkar and then, joined the Cadet College Petaro.

He then went to Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences at Jamshoro to study medicine, but later transferred to Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi, where he completed his five-year MBBS.

He first battled the local government election and was elected as Nazim of Mirpur Khas district in 1983.

Later in 2002, he became a member of the Sindh Assembly on the ticket of the PML-Q from the PS-60 constituency in Tharparkar.