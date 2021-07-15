Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Government Increases Price Of Petrol By Rs 5.40

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

15th Jul, 2021. 04:54 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Government Increases Price Of Petrol By Rs 5.40

The federal government has increased the prices of petroleum products in the global market by increasing the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs 5.40 paise.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Relations Shahbaz Gill said in a statement on social networking site Twitter that “Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to provide some relief to the people contrary to OGRA’s recommendations regarding prices of petroleum products.

He said that in view of the rising prices of petroleum products in the global market for the last several months, OGRA had proposed an increase in the price of petrol by Rs 11.40 per litre.

“Contrary to OGRA’s recommendations, the Prime Minister has approved a mere Rs 5.40 per litre increase in petrol price in the public interest,” he said.

He further said that an increase of Rs 2.54 per litre in the price of diesel, Rs 1.39 per litre in the price of kerosene and Rs 1.27 per litre in the price of light diesel has been allowed.

He said that according to the OGRA proposal, the government would bear the burden of the decision taken not to increase petrol prices and provide maximum relief to the people.

It should be noted that even earlier this month, the government had increased the prices of petroleum products.

Shahbaz Gill had said that on the proposal of OGRA to increase Rs 6.5 per litre, the Prime Minister has allowed only Rs 2 per litre increase.

He had said that OGRA had proposed an increase of Rs 3.44 per litre in the price of diesel but only Rs 1.44 per litre has been approved.

He also said that the prices of kerosene and light diesel have also been increased by about Rs 4.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

OGDCL
9 mins ago
OGDCL bets on global rebound in oil demand, price

KARACHI: Betting on global economic recovery from the effect of the pandemic...
Pakistan
12 mins ago
Two-day peace conference on Afghanistan to start from Saturday

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri confirmed that a two-day peace conference...
LTO
22 mins ago
LTO Karachi surpasses collection target to reach Rs1.6 trillion; post 29% yearly growth

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), Karachi has surpassed the collection target...
Lahore Board: 10th Class Date Sheet 2021 Announced
32 mins ago
Lahore Board: 10th Class Date Sheet 2021 Announced

The date of the annual examinations of the 10th class of secondary...
Mamnoon Hussain
34 mins ago
BMG leadership, KCCI office-bearers condole Hussain death

KARACHI: The leadership of the Businessmen Group (BMG) and the office-bearers of...
Investigation Confirms Traces Of Explosion In Dassu Incident: Fawad Chaudhry
39 mins ago
Investigation Confirms Traces Of Explosion In Dassu Incident: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that initial investigations...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

OGDCL
9 mins ago
OGDCL bets on global rebound in oil demand, price

KARACHI: Betting on global economic recovery from the effect of the pandemic...
Pakistan
12 mins ago
Two-day peace conference on Afghanistan to start from Saturday

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri confirmed that a two-day peace conference...
LTO
22 mins ago
LTO Karachi surpasses collection target to reach Rs1.6 trillion; post 29% yearly growth

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), Karachi has surpassed the collection target...
Lahore Board: 10th Class Date Sheet 2021 Announced
32 mins ago
Lahore Board: 10th Class Date Sheet 2021 Announced

The date of the annual examinations of the 10th class of secondary...