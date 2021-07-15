Government Increases Price Of Petrol By Rs 5.40

The federal government has increased the prices of petroleum products in the global market by increasing the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs 5.40 paise.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Relations Shahbaz Gill said in a statement on social networking site Twitter that “Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to provide some relief to the people contrary to OGRA’s recommendations regarding prices of petroleum products.

He said that in view of the rising prices of petroleum products in the global market for the last several months, OGRA had proposed an increase in the price of petrol by Rs 11.40 per litre.

“Contrary to OGRA’s recommendations, the Prime Minister has approved a mere Rs 5.40 per litre increase in petrol price in the public interest,” he said.

He further said that an increase of Rs 2.54 per litre in the price of diesel, Rs 1.39 per litre in the price of kerosene and Rs 1.27 per litre in the price of light diesel has been allowed.

He said that according to the OGRA proposal, the government would bear the burden of the decision taken not to increase petrol prices and provide maximum relief to the people.

It should be noted that even earlier this month, the government had increased the prices of petroleum products.

Shahbaz Gill had said that on the proposal of OGRA to increase Rs 6.5 per litre, the Prime Minister has allowed only Rs 2 per litre increase.

He had said that OGRA had proposed an increase of Rs 3.44 per litre in the price of diesel but only Rs 1.44 per litre has been approved.

He also said that the prices of kerosene and light diesel have also been increased by about Rs 4.