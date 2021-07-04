Govt All Set To Prep For Next Election By Launching ‘Kamyab Pakistan Program’

The government this month decided to introduce the ‘Kamyab Pakistan Program’ in principle, which will provide assistance to 4 million households under various schemes.

According to the report, this program is one of the major steps taken by the government for the poor section of society before the next elections.

“We have finalized every aspect of the program and it will be introduced in mid-July,” Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said.

Introducing some aspects of the program, he said it aims to provide interest-free loans to the public for housing projects, skills training, health cards and business and agricultural activities.

However, he said the targets would be achieved not over a year but over time.

The Federal Minister said that about Rs. 3 trillion to Rs. 4 trillion interest-free loans would be given during the financial year 22-2021 and said that the amount of subsidy for interest-free loans has been allocated in the budget for the financial year 22-2021.

He said that the ‘‘Kamyab Pakistan Program’ will be a part of this project.

On expanding the tax base, he said that a strategy has been formulated to bring 7.2 million people into the tax net which will be finalized soon and no taxpayer will be harassed.

He further said that the point of sale program would be extended to more traders in the current financial year.

On the other hand, at the meeting of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC), the Finance Minister emphasized long-term planning for achieving stable and overall economic growth.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had restructured the EAC after decades, with the aim of formulating concrete proposals for sustainable economic growth in consultation with all stakeholders.

During the third meeting of the EAC, four subgroups gave presentations on state-owned enterprises and privatization, energy, local trade and price stability in the country.

Dr Waqar Masood Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Finance and Revenue, presented a detailed review of price stabilization, which included short-term, medium-term and long-term proposals for stabilizing prices in the country.

He presented a comparative analysis of prices in Pakistan and the region as a whole in the current and historical context. Added.

In addition, Zaid Bashir gave a presentation on ‘Domestic Commerce Sector’ by strengthening the documentary / integrated sectors and their rehabilitation and in the short term by increasing the contribution to the national exchequer by bringing retailers into a more organized environment and pointed out the full potential of commerce.

Encourage women to be employed under tax credits and medium-term schemes on company registration, while suggestions were made for retailer development and tax adjustment as part of a long-term strategy to boost the business sector.