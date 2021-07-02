Double Click 728 x 90
“Govt. determined to extend full facilitation to overseas Pakistanis”: PM Imran

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

02nd Jul, 2021. 04:09 pm
PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Friday directed the relevant ministries to examine extending more incentives to overseas Pakistanis to attract maximum remittances.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad regarding the increase in foreign remittances, Prime Minister Imran Khan said overseas Pakistanis are a precious asset of the country.

He said the remittances sent by them have an important role in the country’s economic stability.

The Prime Minister said the government is determined to extend full facilitation to overseas Pakistanis and their families.

Imran Khan also emphasized the need for evolving a strategy to achieve the targets set for different sectors.

Earlier in the day, the premier highly praised the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) after they achieved a “historic level of tax revenue of Rs4,732 billion in the fiscal year 2020-21.”

On Twitter, Prime Minister Imran said that the FBR tax collection in the previous fiscal year was more than the revised target of Rs4,691 billion and was 18pc more than the previous year.

“This performance is testimony to the strong economic revival spurred by our government’s policies,” he said.

