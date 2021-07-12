Govt releases 100% funds allocated under PSDP for petroleum sector

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has provided 100 per cent funds, amounting to Rs1.339 billion, allocated under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2020/21), to execute petroleum sector projects, official data showed on Monday.

The amount has been authorised after making a slight readjustment in the funds’ allocation in the last fiscal year, which stood 100 per cent of the total allocation for the timely and smooth execution of the projects.

The projects included expansion and upgradation of Pakistan Petroleum Corehouse, exploration and evaluation of coal in Nosham and Bahlol areas of Balochistan, supply of 13.5 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) gas to Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, supply of 30mmcfd gas at the doorstep (Zero Point) of Rashakai Special Economic Zone, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, upgradation of Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan’s (HDIP) POL (Petroleum Oil Lubricants) testing facilities in Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and ISO Certification of Petroleum Testing Laboratory in Islamabad, geological mapping of 50 topo-sheets (of the 354 unmapped topo-sheets) of outcrop area of Balochistan and the up-gradation and ISO Certification of the Karachi Laboratories Complex (KLC) at HDIP Operations Office, Karachi.