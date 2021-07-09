Double Click 728 x 90
IGP briefs PM on couple harassment case

09th Jul, 2021. 05:26 pm
imran khan

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jameelur Rehman called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday and briefed him on the ongoing investigation into the case of a couple who was assaulted in the federal capital.

During the meeting, the premier was briefed by the IG on the progress made on the incident of sexual harassment and detention of the couple in the capital’s Sector E-11.

The IG informed the prime minister that he was personally overseeing the case to ensure effective criminal proceedings after the arrest of the accused.

All scientific resources were being used to gather evidence for the trial, the IG said.

He also briefed the Prime Minister on the law and order situation in Islamabad.

