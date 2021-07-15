Double Click 728 x 90
Imran Khan Is Planning To Mortgage Mountains Of Kashmir To IMF: Maryam Nawaz

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

15th Jul, 2021. 03:53 pm
Imran Khan Is Planning To Mortgage Mountains Of Kashmir To IMF: Maryam Nawaz

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that if Imran Khan, will form the government in Azad Kashmir by stealing votes, he will also pledge the hills of Kashmir to the IMF.

Addressing the Azad Kashmir election campaign in Palandri, Maryam Nawaz said, “I have Kashmiri blood in my veins.”

The PML-N vice-president said that as soon as the name of Nawaz Sharif is heard, the opponents tremble. Nawaz Sharif was ousted, the prime ministership was snatched away from him and a conspiracy was hatched to assassinate Nawaz Sharif in jail.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that Imran Khan is conspiring to pledge Pakistan’s assets adding that Imran Khan is mortgaging the roads built by Nawaz Sharif.

She said that the cabinet meeting was planning how to stop Nawaz Sharif instead of public welfare.

“Nawaz Sharif knocks them in every election by sitting in London,” Maryam said.

Maryam Nawaz said, “today Nawaz Sharif is not alone, his daughter is standing like a soldier with him, Nawaz Sharif is also our pride and glory.”

He said that after losing the case of Occupied Kashmir, now Imran Khan’s eyes are on Azad Kashmir.

Maryam Nawaz said that the conspiracy to sell Kashmir was hatched in the United States.

He directed the PML-N supporters not to leave the polling stations till the result will announce to shun rigging.

The PML-N leader said that the Prime Minister was seeing his defeat in the next elections so he was talking about electoral reforms.

 

