Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force Ship Visits Karachi Port.

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

11th Jul, 2021. 04:08 pm
Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force Ship Visits Karachi Port.

Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) ship visited Karachi port. JMSDF ship was warmly welcomed by Pakistan Navy officials.

According to the DGPR Navy, Sea exercises were also conducted b/w PN & JMSDF ships aimed to enhance interoperability & contribute toward international efforts for ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean region.

