Justice Ameer Bhatti Takes Oath As New LHC Chief Justice

Justice Ameer Bhatti was sworn in as the new chief justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday (today). The ceremony took place a day after Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan left office.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar offered the oath to Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti at a ceremony at the Governor’s House.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers, LHC judges and lawyers attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Former Additional Judge Justice Bhatti replaced Justice Khan as the LHC chief justice following the latter’s retirement on July 5.

Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti was named the LHC’s additional judge in May 2011. He will retire as the chief justice in March 2024.

On Monday, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan reached superannuation after serving the judiciary for over eleven years. He was elevated to the LHC on Feb 19, 2010. A full court reference was held in honour of the outgoing chief justice. At a send-off ceremony, Chief Justice-designate Bhatti granted a flower bouquet to Qasim Khan.