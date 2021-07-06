Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Justice Ameer Bhatti Takes Oath As New LHC Chief Justice

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

06th Jul, 2021. 11:00 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Justice Ameer Bhatti New LHC Judge

Justice Ameer Bhatti was sworn in as the new chief justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday (today). The ceremony took place a day after Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan left office.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar offered the oath to Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti at a ceremony at the Governor’s House.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, provincial ministers, LHC judges and lawyers attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Former Additional Judge Justice Bhatti replaced Justice Khan as the LHC chief justice following the latter’s retirement on July 5.

Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti was named the LHC’s additional judge in May 2011. He will retire as the chief justice in March 2024.

On Monday, LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan reached superannuation after serving the judiciary for over eleven years.

He was elevated to the LHC on Feb 19, 2010. A full court reference was held in honour of the outgoing chief justice.

At a send-off ceremony, Chief Justice-designate Bhatti granted a flower bouquet to Qasim Khan.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Ben Stokes England squad
44 seconds ago
Ben Stokes Likely To Lead New England Squad Ahead Of ODI Series Against Pakistan

England’s Ben Stokes is likely to lead England to face Pakistan in...
Federal Cabinet Meeting
14 mins ago
Federal cabinet reviews overall political, economic situation

A meeting of the federal cabinet is underway in Islamabad with Prime...
Murad Raas transgenders
24 mins ago
Murad Raas Intends To Open Schools For Transgenders In Punjab

Punjab Minister for Schools Murad Raas has on Tuesday stated to open...
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend
29 mins ago
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe spotted getting intimate with co-star Alison

Taylor Swift's Boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, spotted kissing Alison Oliver, a co-star on...
International Tourism Should Be Restarted by the Governments; UNWTO Urges
36 mins ago
International Tourism Should Be Restarted by the Governments; UNWTO Urges

According to the latest data from the United Nations World Tourism Organization...
Instagram working on ‘Exclusive Stories’ just like Twitter’s Super Follow feature
36 mins ago
Instagram working on ‘Exclusive Stories’ just like Twitter’s Super Follow feature

Instagram is apparently working on a feature that will allow creators to...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Ben Stokes England squad
44 seconds ago
Ben Stokes Likely To Lead New England Squad Ahead Of ODI Series Against Pakistan

England’s Ben Stokes is likely to lead England to face Pakistan in...
Federal Cabinet Meeting
14 mins ago
Federal cabinet reviews overall political, economic situation

A meeting of the federal cabinet is underway in Islamabad with Prime...
Murad Raas transgenders
24 mins ago
Murad Raas Intends To Open Schools For Transgenders In Punjab

Punjab Minister for Schools Murad Raas has on Tuesday stated to open...
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend
29 mins ago
Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe spotted getting intimate with co-star Alison

Taylor Swift's Boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, spotted kissing Alison Oliver, a co-star on...