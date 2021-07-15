Karachi Weather: Met Dept. Predicts Heat And Some Rain

The Meteorological Department has forecast hot weather with some rain in Karachi today.

According to the details, the Meteorological Department has said that there is a possibility of rain in Karachi even today. The series of rains will start from noon.

The meteorological department has forecast gusty winds before the rains and said that more rains are expected in the south-eastern parts of Karachi.

According to the Meteorological Department, rains are likely in Karachi tomorrow but there is no danger of urban flooding due to the first spell.

On the other hand, heavy rains along with thunderstorms in Lahore have broken the heatwave. The weather on Gulberg, Model Town, Canal Road, Garhi Shahu and Davis Road has turned pleasant.

The Meteorological Department said that intermittent rains would continue in Lahore and its environs. The Lahore Commissioner directed the WASA officials to remain alert.

The Meteorological Department has forecast rain in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Jacobabad, Umerkot, Thatta and Dadu in the next 24 hours.

Quetta, Ziarat, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Ko Halo, Sibi, Awaran, Lasbela, Harnai, Panjgur and Naseerabad in Lahore, Narowal, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Rawalpindi, Islamabad. Rain is also expected in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Swat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.