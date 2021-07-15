Double Click 728 x 90
Lahore Board: 10th Class Date Sheet 2021 Announced

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

15th Jul, 2021. 04:49 pm
Lahore Board: 10th Class Date Sheet 2021 Announced

The date of the annual examinations of the 10th class of secondary schools organized by the Lahore Board has been announced.

According to the spokesperson of the Lahore Board, Class X examinations are starting from July 29 for which roll number slips have also been issued to the candidates.

A spokesman for the Lahore Board said that 3,894 candidates would take part in the secondary school examinations, including 158,347 boys and 142,547 girls.

The spokesperson said that 866 examination centres have been set up while one examination centre each has been set up at Hasilpur, Chishtian, Rahim Yar Khan, Harnoli, DG Khan, Fazilpur and Jund for the students of Danish schools

