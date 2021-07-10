Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Lahore Board Commences Annual Intermediate Examinations Under Strict SOPs

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

10th Jul, 2021. 10:27 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Lahore Board Commences Annual Intermediate Examinations Under Strict SOPs

The Lahore Board has commenced the annual intermediate examinations from today. Orders have been issued to enforce Section 144 around the examination centres

According to the orders, only 130 students will be able to sit in a class at the examination centre and the SOPs to prevent coronavirus will be strictly enforced.

It should be noted that the opposition had demanded the government to postpone the examinations once again in view of the fourth wave of Coronavirus, which was rejected by Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.

Shafqat Mehmood Criticizes Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal Over ‘Cheap’ Exam Politics

Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood condemned the PML-N and said that the party is “playing politics with students to gain cheap popularity.”

Taking to Twitter, the minister disparaged PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Saad Rafique and said that they know that exams have already taken place in Balochistan and Sindh, therefore, other students cannot be treated differently.

“They know that [the] decision to take exams was taken unanimously by all federating units, including PML-N’s govt in AJK, and PPP in Sindh,” he wrote.

“They know that students cannot be promoted on the basis of previous exams as there were no exams last year.”

Shafqat stated that if Saad Rafique and Ahsan Iqbal claim to be educated then they should know that exams are the best measure of students’ capability.

He said that it is vital for students of class 12 to take the exams as they have to go to universities and professional colleges.

“Why should hardworking students be discriminated against. Stop cheap politics,” the minister stated.

“Yet they [Ahsan Iqbal and Saad Rafique] were pretending that one order from a federal minister can stop exams across the country. Again just a failed attempt at cheap politics,” the minister wrote while condemning the statements of the PML-N leaders.

Mehmood reminded students that exams would be beginning from tomorrow (July 10) in the provinces and merging units.

“Wish all students taking exams from tomorrow the very best. Inshallah, all will do well,” he wrote.

“Those students who say give more time can always appear in supplementary exams taken 2/3 months by all boards. Why should these exams be postponed and students who have been studying be penalised?”

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Students From Various Universities Spend Day At Lahore Garrison
59 mins ago
Students From Various Universities Spend Day At Lahore Garrison

A group of students and faculty members from various Universities in Lahore,...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
5 hours ago
Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 10th July 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (10th, July 2021) today 24 Carat is...
USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
6 hours ago
Dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 10th July 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee 2021) exchange rate given...
Gold rate in karachi
7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Karachi (Pakistan) on, 10th July 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today (10th, July 2021) is Rs. 93620...
PM orders performance
9 hours ago
AJK CEC writes to PM Imran Khan after Gandapur donating cash video went viral

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chief Election Commissioner, retired Justice Abdul Rashid Sulehria,...
coas bajwa with qatar
9 hours ago
Qatar special envoy meets COAS Bajwa at GHQ

Qatari Special representative of the Foreign Minister for Counter-Terrorism and Mediation of...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Students From Various Universities Spend Day At Lahore Garrison
59 mins ago
Students From Various Universities Spend Day At Lahore Garrison

A group of students and faculty members from various Universities in Lahore,...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
5 hours ago
Gold Rate in Dubai today on, 10th July 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (10th, July 2021) today 24 Carat is...
Currency rates in Pakistan
5 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 10th July 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rate in Pakistan today on 10th July 2021, Check currency...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
5 hours ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Open market on, 10th July 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...