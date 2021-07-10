Lahore Board Commences Annual Intermediate Examinations Under Strict SOPs

The Lahore Board has commenced the annual intermediate examinations from today. Orders have been issued to enforce Section 144 around the examination centres

According to the orders, only 130 students will be able to sit in a class at the examination centre and the SOPs to prevent coronavirus will be strictly enforced.

It should be noted that the opposition had demanded the government to postpone the examinations once again in view of the fourth wave of Coronavirus, which was rejected by Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.

Shafqat Mehmood Criticizes Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal Over ‘Cheap’ Exam Politics

Federal Minister of Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood condemned the PML-N and said that the party is “playing politics with students to gain cheap popularity.”

Taking to Twitter, the minister disparaged PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Saad Rafique and said that they know that exams have already taken place in Balochistan and Sindh, therefore, other students cannot be treated differently.

“They know that [the] decision to take exams was taken unanimously by all federating units, including PML-N’s govt in AJK, and PPP in Sindh,” he wrote.

“They know that students cannot be promoted on the basis of previous exams as there were no exams last year.”

Shafqat stated that if Saad Rafique and Ahsan Iqbal claim to be educated then they should know that exams are the best measure of students’ capability.

He said that it is vital for students of class 12 to take the exams as they have to go to universities and professional colleges.

“Why should hardworking students be discriminated against. Stop cheap politics,” the minister stated.

“Yet they [Ahsan Iqbal and Saad Rafique] were pretending that one order from a federal minister can stop exams across the country. Again just a failed attempt at cheap politics,” the minister wrote while condemning the statements of the PML-N leaders.

Mehmood reminded students that exams would be beginning from tomorrow (July 10) in the provinces and merging units.

“Wish all students taking exams from tomorrow the very best. Inshallah, all will do well,” he wrote.

“Those students who say give more time can always appear in supplementary exams taken 2/3 months by all boards. Why should these exams be postponed and students who have been studying be penalised?”