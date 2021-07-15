Mamnoon Hussain: Funeral Prayers To Be Offered after Asr Today

Former President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain, who passed away at the age of 80, will be buried at the DHA Phase-VIII graveyard.

The funeral prayer of Mamnoon Hussain will be offered at Sultan Masjid in Karachi’s DHA Phase-V on Thursday (today) after Asr prayer, according to PML-N Sindh information secretary Khawaja Tariq Nazir.

Arsalan Mamnoon, his son, reported that his father had been hospitalized for the last two weeks to receive medical treatment for cancer.

Several other political leaders, Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa poured in sincere condolences and prayed for the departed soul.

Who Was Mamnoon Hussain?

Hussain, a prominent politician belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), served as the president of the country from 2013 to 2018.

He was first appointed as Sindh governor prior to 1999’s military coup d’état. As a president of the country, he maintained a low-key profile and his role was rarely seen in the nation’s politics.

He had replaced PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and was succeeded by Arif Alvi. Hussain was diagnosed with cancer in February last year and was under treatment at a private hospital in the city for some days where he breathed his last. Mamnoon Hussain has left behind a widow and three sons. He was born on 23 December 1940 in Agra, India. He was originally a businessman and had begun his political career as a Muslim Leaguer in 1969. The departed soul mostly remained associated with the shoe business of his family which was established on a big scale in then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). Mamnoon Hussain also served as an adviser to the then-chief minister of Sindh Liaquat Jatoi. In 2002, Hussain contested the elections from Karachi’s NA-250 but remained unsuccessful.