Maryam Nawaz shares a team selfie en route to Kotli, AJK

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of PML-N vice president and former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, shared a selfie with other fellow leaders on her way to Kotli in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In the selfie shared by Maryam Nawaz on her Twitter account, she can be seen in a car with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the driving seat and, Maryam Aurangzeb and Pervez Rashid are in the back.

Team PMLN on the way to Kotli, AJK 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KCTt313F8V — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 13, 2021

It should be noted that Azad Kashmir is engaged in the election campaign of PML-N for the 2021 elections.

Maryam Nawaz will address meetings in Kotli today, and in Hajira and Rawalakot tomorrow. She address the other meetings in Bagh on July 18 and in the Haveli district on July 19.