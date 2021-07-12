Double Click 728 x 90
Maryam Safdar Is A Certified Liar: Farrukh Habib

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

12th Jul, 2021. 04:23 pm
Maryam Safdar Is A Certified Liar: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib has said that Maryam Safdar is a certified liar, the whole nation knows that Nawaz Sharif’s narrative is to come to power and plunder.

In a statement on social networking site Twitter, Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib responded to Maryam Nawaz’s criticism of the government by saying that money laundering and fake accounts were the identities of Maryam Nawaz.

Farrukh Habib said that Nawaz Sharif has become Altaf Hussain part 2 to save his corruption.

Nawaz Sharif and Modi’s narrative is the same, adding that after the arrest of Indian spy Nawaz Sharif did not utter a word against India or Modi.

“Nawaz Sharif didn’t even meet Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders to please Modi,” the Minister of State for Information added.

