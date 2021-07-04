‘Misuse’ Of Helicopter: Investigation Launched Against Buzdar’s personal staff

The Punjab government has launched an investigation into the alleged misuse of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s helicopter by his personal staff officer (PSO) friends.

According to the report, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s helicopter was allegedly used by his PSO Haider Ali’s friends to fly from Lahore to Faisalabad.

His photos and videos have also gone viral on social media.

As soon as the news spread, the Chief Minister’s spokesperson denied the incident and claimed that there was no helicopter flight to Faisalabad and the news was fake.

The spokesman clarified that the PSO’s friends only took pictures with the helicopter and did not use it to travel anywhere.

When Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Tahir Khurshid was contacted, he said that data was being checked from the logbook of the helicopter.

He added that “this incident is probably 2 years old.”

Haider Ali said he could never take the helicopter out of its hangar without the permission of the chief minister and several permits were required to fly.

He insisted that the preliminary investigation report had made it clear that “the helicopter did not fly to Faisalabad”.

He said that two years ago, friends of his close relatives took selfies inside and outside the helicopter.

Haider Ali said that it was a conspiracy of some people to defame the Punjab government.

He called the video clip the edited one.

Haider Ali further stressed that even the Chief Secretary could not use a helicopter without the permission of the Chief Minister.

“I will resign if it is proved that I have allowed the helicopter to go to Faisalabad for my cousin’s friends,” he said.

On the other hand, the Chief Minister’s spokesperson also termed the news broadcast on some TV channels as baseless and said that only the Chief Minister has the authority to use helicopters.

He added that the crew could take a helicopter flight during the technical inspection.

He said that PSO has no authority to use the helicopter and a complete record of the helicopter logbook has been maintained.

The Chief Minister’s Spokesperson stressed that the Code of Conduct for Journalism was not observed before broadcasting or publishing news and the right to take legal action against private TV channels and journalists for broadcasting baseless and misleading news could be exercised.