More rains thundershower forecast in most parts during current week

ISLAMABAD: More rains, wind and thundershower have been forecast in most parts of the country during the current week, the Islamabad MET office said on Monday.

The monsoon is likely to remain very active during the week, as a strong monsoon weather system giving rains in the country is likely to persist in different parts of the country.

The Rain-wind-thundershower (with a few heavy to very heavy falls) was expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab, Bhakkar and Layyah, Dir, Swat, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Waziristan, Kurrum, Bannu, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Karak and Dera Ismail Khan, Gilgit-Baltistan Ghizer, Astore, Diamer, Skardu, Gilgit, Hunza Nagar, Ghanche and Kharmang from Monday to Thursday.

The Met office also said that heavy rains may generate flash flooding in the local/barsati nullahs of Sialkot, Narowal, hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, Balochistan, Shangla, Buner, Batgram, Upper Swat, Kohistan and Kashmir from Monday to Wednesday.

Urban flooding is expected in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Peshawar and Faisalabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin during the period, it said.

Heavy rains may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhuwa from Monday to Wednesday.

The met office said that the possibility of damaging effects due to windstorms along the western border of Khyber-Pakhtunkhuwa is also likely, while the water level may rise in the major rivers and improvement in water reservoirs.