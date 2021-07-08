Double Click 728 x 90
Mufti Taqi Usmani narrowly escapes an assassination attempt

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 12:24 pm
Mufti Taqi Usmani knife attack

Renowned religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani bore a knife attack at Karachi’s Darul Uloom Korangi early Thursday morning.

Mufti Taqi Usmani was attacked after Fajr prayers. The suspect approached him on the appearance of talking to him. However, the scholar’s guard held the attacker.

He was caught by the guards and handed over to the police.

In this regard, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Korangi Shah Jahan said that the scholar was not attacked. After Fajr prayers, an unknown person sought permission to meet Mufti Usmani.

Moreover, he said that Mufti Sahib’s bodyguards searched the man and found a knife in his pocket. However, the unidentified man has been taken into police custody for further investigation.

According to the initial statement, the detainee was a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar, who said that he was quite disturbed by a family dispute and had come to consult him for the matter.

