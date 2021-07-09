Double Click 728 x 90
Nation Honours life & legacy of Fatima Jinnah On 54th Death Anniversary

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

09th Jul, 2021. 12:48 pm
Fatima Jinnah death anniversary

The 54th death anniversary of Madar-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, the younger sister of Quaid-e-Azam, is being observed with great reverence and respect across the country today.

Fatima Jinnah had passed away on July 9, 1967 in Karachi soon after spearheading an election campaign in both the eastern and western wings of the country.

She was born on 30th July 1893 and Jinnah had seven siblings. Mohammad Ali Jinnah was the eldest one in the famil.

Fatima Jinnah joined the Bandara convert in Bombay in 1902 where she remained in hostels as her parents had died.

In 1919 she got admitted to the highly competitive University of Calcutta where she attended the Dr.R.Ahmad dental collage.

After she graduated from there, she went with her idea of opening a dental clinic in Bombay in 1923.

A graceful lady, dignified, personification of eastern simplicity, confident with a countenance of keen comprehension of men and matters, personified Fatima Jinnah.

Professionally a dentist at a time when Muslim women all clad in Pardah, she learned to stand on her own feet. Miss Jinnah also developed feelings of sympathy for others and tried to ameliorate their problems.

Madar-e-Millat

Fatima Jinnah is referred to as the Madar-e-Millat or Mother of the Nation for her dynamic role in the Pakistan freedom movement.

Death Of Fatima Ali Jinnah

On 11 July 1967, in early hours she was discovered dead. Doctors pronounced the reason as heart failure due to old age.

Many newspapers published this report. Matlub-ul-Hassan Syed, Quaid’s personal secretary for many years, stated that she was at Mir Laik Ali Khan’s dinner when she complained of low blood pressure due to which she was discovered dead in the morning.

But according to Mir Laik Ali Khan himself, she left his house in good spirits.

