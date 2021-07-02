Naval Chief Holds Meeting With Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi held a meeting with Ambassador of Romania to Pakistan H.E Mr Nicolae Goia in at the Naval Headquarters (NHQ).

Both CNS Niazi and the visiting dignitary discussed matters of mutual interest, bilateral collaborations and maritime security in the region.

Earlier, the Naval Chief had visited Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air War College, Karachi to pay rich tribute to the sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces in the defence of the country.

On the occasion, Pakistan Navy Chief had emphasized to keep abreast with emerging trends to deal with a dynamic security environment.

He had added that no force could achieve success in today’s warfare without ‘jointness’ in Military Operations.

CNS Niazi had also highlighted that PN is always ready to tackle maritime security challenges faced by the country. He had also interacted with foreign officers undergoing a course at Air War College.