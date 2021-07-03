Double Click 728 x 90
NEPRA Approves To Increase Power Tariff Per Unit Up To Rs 2.97

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

03rd Jul, 2021. 10:32 am
The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved an increase of Rs 2.97 per unit for power consumers of WAPDA Distribution Companies (Disco) from October 1.

According to the report, the tariff (SOT) schedule issued by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) includes an additional surcharge of Rs 1.25 per unit and quarterly adjustment for all consumers except residential consumers.

According to the SOT, there will be no increase in tariff for domestic users using up to 300 units, while an increase of Rs 1.72 per unit will be applicable to customers using more than 300 units.

2.97 per unit for Commercial, Journal, Industrial, Single Point Supply, Temporary Supply, Industrial Colony, Residential Colony and Agriculture, except for Agricultural Tube Wells which will be increased to Rs. 2.66.

However, the current Quarterly Tariff Adjustment (QTA) will expire at Rs 1.62 per unit on September 30 and will be replaced by Rs 1.72 per unit from October 1.

After which, except for domestic consumers using less than 300 units, the tariff will be increased by about 8 paise per unit, while all other consumers will get an increase of Rs 1.36 per unit.

A complete adjustment of tariffs would fetch Rs 135 billion, an official said.

NEPRA said that under the recent ordinance, the federal government is allowed to levy surcharges “for certain purposes of fulfilling financial obligations in the provision of electricity-related services”.

It said the ordinance now empowers the government to impose surcharges.

The regulator’s statement said, “Regarding the surcharges proposed by the federal government for different types of consumers, it should be clear that NEPRA has not imposed any surcharge but it is the federal government which has the legal authority to do so.” Is.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Hamad Azhar said that the load shedding on Friday was between 600 and 1,500 MW, which is slightly higher than the last few days.

He said that even in areas with high losses and thefts, there has been a shortage of electricity. If full power is provided to meet the demand, revolving loans will increase.

The Federal Minister said that at present the transmission system could not transmit more than 24,500 MW and this was the maximum power supply this year and is a record.

He said that industrial consumption had increased by 14% last year and general consumer by 7%.

