“Our electric vehicle policy is part of govt’s Clean & Green Initiative”: PM Imran

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 01:20 pm
Prime Minister Imran Khan E-bike launch

Prime Minister Imran Khan has on Thursday launched Pakistan’s first-ever environment-friendly electric motorbike (E-bike) in a ceremony.

While addressing the E-bike launching ceremony today, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the government has given a new roadmap to protect future generations from global warming, encourage wealth creation and enhance tax collection.

He said that his government will introduce measures to ensure Pakistan generated wealth.

The premier said if the country did not generate its own wealth, Pakistan will time and again have to seek loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Our people have been tested time and again, and each time, they have done well,” he added.

The prime minister said his government was focused on saving the taxpayers’ money through measures of austerity.

“We are undertaking these measures to ensure that the public’s confidence in the government’s tax system is restored,” he stressed.

As regards wealth creation, the Prime Minister said it will be ensured that auto parts including that of motorcycles and other raw materials are locally manufactured.

He said the local production of products will be ensured in order to bolster our exports to address the issue of balance of payment on a permanent basis. He assured to extend every possible assistance to strengthen the auto sector.

The Prime Minister said: “Mineral map is also being prepared which will show how rich the country is rich in natural resources.”

Imran Khan said the economy is on an upward trajectory and steps are being taken to ensure sustainable growth.

PM Khan regretted how previous governments had taken loans from the IMF and as a result, hindered wealth generation.

“The more dollars coming in, in a country, makes it rich,” he said. “On the other hand, if the dollars start going out more than they come in, the country becomes poorer,” added the premier.

