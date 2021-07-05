Pakistan Accuses India Of Johar Town Blast With Solid Evidence

Moeed Yusuf, Pakistan’s national security adviser, told a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday that the mastermind of the bombing in the Johar Town area of ​​Lahore was an Indian citizen and an Indian intelligence agency of being behind him.

India has not yet commented on the Pakistani allegation.

‘There is solid evidence’

A car bomb exploded near the house of Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed in the Johar Town area of ​​Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab, on June 23, killing three people, including a policeman, and injuring at least 24 others. The blast also severely damaged 12 cars and seven homes.

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusaf said he had clear evidence in this regard and the Pakistani government would present it to the international community. “We have solid evidence and intelligence, including financial and telephone records that indicate Indian support for these terrorists,” he said.

One of the alleged attackers was an Afghan national

Pakistani officials also played an audio message during a press conference, in which the alleged attackers could be heard talking to each other. National Security Adviser Moeed Yousaf added that on the day of the attack, thousands of systematic cyber attacks were carried out on Pakistani institutions and their investigative networks, with the aim of slowing down the investigation and allowing the suspects to escape.

Moeed Yusuf has also blamed India for these cyber attacks.

According to Pakistani officials, all the accused in the Johar Town bombing who were present in Pakistan have been arrested. Pakistani authorities also released the names of the suspects to the media. One of the arrested suspects, Eid Gul, is said to be from Afghanistan. The accused arrested from Lahore Airport is David Peter Paul, a resident of Karachi.

Talking to a private television channel, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called on the international community to hold India accountable. “India is backing terrorism,” he said. If the world remains silent, it means that the world has no interest in peace. ”

Earlier, IG Punjab Inam Ghani had said that about ten people were involved in the blast while those repairing the vehicle had also been arrested. He said that the identification of the masterminds of this incident has been completed.