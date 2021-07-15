Pakistan And Uzbekistan have Historical, Cultural, And Spiritual Ties: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that peace in Afghanistan is important for the region, Pakistan wants a peaceful political solution there.

Addressing the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Business Forum in Tashkent, PM Imran felicitated Uzbekistan for a warm welcome.

He said Pakistan and Uzbekistan have historical, cultural, and spiritual ties.

“Today I want to reassure the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan and the business community that this relationship is just the beginning, we hope that our relationship will move forward, trade relations between the two countries depend on how much soon we will be connected to each other.

“The Trans-Afghan Railway is a very important project for both Uzbekistan and Pakistan. The project connects Uzbekistan to 220 million Pakistanis and then connects our ports to Africa and the Middle East, which makes it several interconnected access to international markets.,” he said.

“This project connects Pakistan with Uzbekistan and Central Asia and gives us a way to go beyond that, so we are very optimistic about this project,” he said.

However, he said, “Therefore, peace in Afghanistan is very important and we hope for a political settlement there so that the two countries can connect and benefit through Afghanistan.”

“The establishment of the European Union has improved the way of life of the people in its member countries. Whenever the trade between neighboring countries increases, the way of life of the people improves, so this visit is very important for us,” he said.

The Prime Minister also hoped that trade relations between the two countries will be boosted and therefore the number of flights to Uzbekistan will be increased.

Imran Khan said, “The main purpose of my visit is to visit Bukhara and Samarqand. I have been a student of history, so I am well acquainted with the history of Uzbekistan, so I am excited to visit Bukhara and Samarqand.”

PM arrives in Uzbekistan

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived on a two-day visit to Uzbekistan at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Advisor to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yousaf, and Atif Khan accompanied with the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Uzbekistan is of great importance in terms of regional and bilateral trade, regional ties, and security.

During his visit, the two countries will sign various important agreements and memoranda of understanding of mutual interest.

These include areas such as transportation of goods, cooperation between the two countries’ chambers of commerce, trade, education, culture, and tourism.