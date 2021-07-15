Pakistan Army Captain, Sepoy Embrace Shahadat in terror attack Near Pasni: ISPR

A captain and sepoy of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom after terrorists targeted the security forces using an IED in Khuda Bux Bazar near Pasni, the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the exchange of fire, a Pakistan Army officer Captain Affan Masood and Sepoy Babar Zaman embraced shahadat. However, the search operation is in progress to apprehend the perpetrators, said ISPR.

ISPR further added that such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies (HIAs) cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan. Security forces are determined to neutralize such nefarious designs at all costs, it said.

Earlier, Four Frontier Corps (FC) personnel had embraced martyrdom and six others injured in a terrorist attack from Afghanistan in Manzakai Sector of Zhob District.

The media wing of the Pakistan Military had said in a statement that the FC troops were moving for the fencing activity in the area when they were ambushed by terrorists from across the border. The FC troops responded promptly.

ISPR added, ‘The injured have been evacuated to CMH Quetta.’

Back in February this year, a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier had embraced martyrdom after terrorists attacked a security check post in Balochistan’s Kech district.

“Terrorist fire raid on FC Balochistan Post established for the security of N-85 Highway near Hoshab, District Kech late last night,” the ISPR stated.

During the exchange of fire, Sepoy Asad Mehdi had embraced martyrdom.