Pakistan Coronavirus Cases, Positivity Rate And More For July 3

The death toll from the global coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan has risen and 34 more people have lost their lives.

According to the corona statistics website (covid.gov.pk) in Pakistan, 48,027 coronavirus tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 1,400 were tested positive and 34 people died.

According to the official portal, the rate of positive cases of corona in the country during the last 24 hours was 2.91%.

The number of deaths from Coronavirus in the country has risen to 22,379 and the total number of cases has reached 961,085.

In addition, 957 patients have recovered from Coronavirus in 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 96,387 while the number of active cases is 32,319.

2.5mn Doses Of US Moderna COVID Vaccine Arrived In Islamabad

Pakistan has on Friday received 2.5mn doses of COVID vaccine Moderna under COVAX, donated by the United States (US).

A special consignment of COVID-19 Moderna vaccine doses from the US has arrived at Islamabad International Airport today.

“These vaccines will save lives and help Pakistan emerge from this crisis, which has devastated so many families and communities in both our countries. A vaccinated public will also help bring back the economic and social interactions we all welcome,” said CDA Aggeler.

In addition to today’s vaccine donation, the US has delivered nearly $50 million in COVID assistance through our partnership with the government of Pakistan. Since the start of the pandemic, we have worked together to improve lab testing, disease monitoring, and patient care.

Note that Pakistan has so far received 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine through the COVAX facility and also made an agreement to procure 13 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer.

Earlier, more than 600 diplomats from 57 countries have been vaccinated at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

An agreement had been signed between Pfizer Pakistan and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to supply 13 million Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT 162B2) vaccines.