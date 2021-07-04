Pakistan COVID-19: Cases Once Again Exceeds 1000 Mark

The daily number of new cases of coronavirus in Pakistan has once again exceeded 1,000, with 29 deaths yesterday.

According to the details, the National Command and Operation Center said that 29 patients died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 22,408.

The NCOC says that 1,228 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the country to 962,313.

The number of active cases of coronavirus in the country is 32,621 while 97,28 patients have been recovered from the pandemic.

According to the NCOC, 47,832 tests for the coronavirus have been carried out in the last 24 hours.

The NCOC said that in the last 24 hours, the rate of positive cases of coronavirus in the country has been 2.56%, while 1875 cases of coronavirus in 631 hospitals across the country are in critical condition.

Vaccination status

So far, 13.736 million 438 people in the country have been administered one dose of the vaccine while 32.64 million 313 people have been given both doses of vaccine.