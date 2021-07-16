Pakistan COVID-19 Positivity Rate Exceeds “Warning Flag”

The National Command and Control Center said that the coronavirus positivity rate in the country had risen to 6.1 per cent.

During the last 24 hours, 37,690 tests were conducted while the number of active cases of the corona is 42,330. Currently, the condition of 2,388 patients is critical.

The NCOC added that 917,329 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

In addition, an anti-corona vaccination campaign is underway and 562,051 citizens have been vaccinated against the corona vaccine in the last day.

A total of 22,222,701 citizens have been vaccinated against corona. The district health department said that the number of corona cases has increased in Islamabad and 183 new corona cases have come to light in 24 hours.

The positivity rate has been recorded up to 8.54%.

No new cases or deaths have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours.

This is the first time this year that no case has been reported in the province in 24 hours, after which the number of victims in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained at 139,960 and the death toll at 4,377.

On the other hand, 116 new cases came to light in Balochistan while one patient died.

Thus, the number of affected people in the province has risen to 28,704 and the death toll has risen to 318.

Karachi reports 100 cases of coronavirus ‘Delta Vaiant’

In Karachi, 65 more cases of Coronavirus have been diagnosed, bringing the number of people infected with the virus to 100 in the city.

Karachi University’s Institute of Virology (NIV) tested 2,062 samples sent by the Sindh government’s health department on July 12 and 13, of which 163 tested positive and out of these positive cases. Of the 95 results selected, 69%, or 65 cases, were of the Delta type virus.

Explaining the results, Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry, Director, International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, University of Karachi, said that 65 cases of Delta variant, as well as two cases of Beta variant found in South Africa, have come to light.