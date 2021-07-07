Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistan COVID Metrics: Positivity Rates Surge Across The Country

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 09:45 am
The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) stated that 1,517 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country.

During the last 24 hours, 46,287 tests were conducted with a positive case rate of 3.27%.

In the last 24 hours, 877 more people have recovered from the coronavirus in the country while 17 patients have died.

The total number of people who have recovered so far is 99,525 while the number of deaths is 22,469.

There are currently 34,013 cases of coronavirus active across the country.

3.5% Of Population In Pakistan Is Vaccinated Against Coronavirus, Statistics

The government is continuously trying to inoculate against Coronavirus, the govt has also campaigned to vaccinate as many people as possible against the novel coronavirus, but only 3.5% of the population in the country has been vaccinated so far.

According to the report, only 3.5% of the 100 million people qualified for the anti-coronavirus inoculation have been fully vaccinated, stated the report.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, a total of 17,390,346 vaccine shots have been delivered across the country as of July 6.

Statistics show that more than 14% of the population has been partly vaccinated, while 290,377 vaccine shots were managed across the country yesterday, July 5.

