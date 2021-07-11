Pakistan COVID: Positivity Rate Hits 4% For First Time Since May

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan is steadily increasing and the positivity rate in the country has once again risen to more than 4%.

According to the Coronavirus Statistics website (covid.gov.pk) in Pakistan, 48,382 Corona tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 1980 confirmed the virus. 27 people died.

The official portal stated that the rate of positive cases of corona in the country during the last 24 hours was 4.09%.

The last time corona cases were recorded in Pakistan was 4.05% on May 30.

An official from the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said it was unfortunate that whenever the public was exempted from corona restrictions, they ignored SOPs.

“People must act responsibly and adhere strictly to SOPs, otherwise we will have no choice but to impose sanctions as we move towards the fourth wave of COVID-19,” he said. Are

Dr Javed Akram, a member of the Scientific Task Force on COVID-9, said the virus was constantly changing and becoming deadly.

“There are 39,000 possible variants of the virus,” he said. “Over time, the virus is producing more tentacles, which is increasing the ability to attack the lungs. In other words, the virus is more dangerous.”

Dr Javed Akram said that the government has decided to lift restrictions on business and tourism in the interest of the people and the national economy but the people felt that the epidemic was over and did not take precautionary measures seriously.

“We need to change our behaviour and try to play our part in eradicating the virus,” he said. “Since the ban was lifted on June 15, people have started exploiting leniency.”

He said that a large number of people went to Gilgit-Baltistan where the positivity rate was one per cent, tourists become carriers of the virus and then it multiplies there because of a large number of people travelled and shared rooms due to which the current positivity rate is 30% in Skardu.