Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Pakistan COVID: Positivity Rate Hits 4% For First Time Since May

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

11th Jul, 2021. 10:10 am
Adsense 160 x 600
Pakistan COVID: Positivity Rate Hits 4% For First Time Since May

The number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan is steadily increasing and the positivity rate in the country has once again risen to more than 4%.

According to the Coronavirus Statistics website (covid.gov.pk) in Pakistan, 48,382 Corona tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 1980 confirmed the virus. 27 people died.

The official portal stated that the rate of positive cases of corona in the country during the last 24 hours was 4.09%.

The last time corona cases were recorded in Pakistan was 4.05% on May 30.

An official from the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said it was unfortunate that whenever the public was exempted from corona restrictions, they ignored SOPs.

“People must act responsibly and adhere strictly to SOPs, otherwise we will have no choice but to impose sanctions as we move towards the fourth wave of COVID-19,” he said. Are

Dr Javed Akram, a member of the Scientific Task Force on COVID-9, said the virus was constantly changing and becoming deadly.

“There are 39,000 possible variants of the virus,” he said. “Over time, the virus is producing more tentacles, which is increasing the ability to attack the lungs. In other words, the virus is more dangerous.”

Dr Javed Akram said that the government has decided to lift restrictions on business and tourism in the interest of the people and the national economy but the people felt that the epidemic was over and did not take precautionary measures seriously.

“We need to change our behaviour and try to play our part in eradicating the virus,” he said. “Since the ban was lifted on June 15, people have started exploiting leniency.”

He said that a large number of people went to Gilgit-Baltistan where the positivity rate was one per cent, tourists become carriers of the virus and then it multiplies there because of a large number of people travelled and shared rooms due to which the current positivity rate is 30% in Skardu.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Messi FaceTimes family after winning Copa America title
7 mins ago
WATCH: Messi Videocalls Wife after winning Copa America Final

After securing the first international trophy as the Copa America final, Lionel...
Taliban Must Pledge Not To Accept Durand Line If They Love Afghanistan: Ashraf Ghani
42 mins ago
Taliban Must Pledge Not To Accept Durand Line If They Love Afghanistan: Ashraf Ghani

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has said that the Taliban want to resolve...
43 mins ago
Kate Middleton Presents A Gong To Ash Barty After Her Wimbledon Triumph

Kate Middleton was all smiles as she attended the women’s Wimbledon final,...
Wimbledon final Barty
1 hour ago
Ashleigh Barty Wins Her Maiden Wimbledon title beating Pliskova In The Final

Australia's world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty wins the second Grand Slam title...
Wimbledon 2021 men's Final
1 hour ago
Wimbledon 2021: Djokovic All Set To Chase Men’s Final Victory Against Berrettini

As July 11 is the day for the entire tennis fanbase, Novak...
Copa America Messi wins
2 hours ago
Copa America: Messi Bags First Int’l Trophy As Argentina Clinches final Victory Against Brazil

Argentina's lucky charm Lionel Messi downed Brazil 1-0 to take the Copa...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Messi FaceTimes family after winning Copa America title
7 mins ago
WATCH: Messi Videocalls Wife after winning Copa America Final

After securing the first international trophy as the Copa America final, Lionel...
Taliban Must Pledge Not To Accept Durand Line If They Love Afghanistan: Ashraf Ghani
42 mins ago
Taliban Must Pledge Not To Accept Durand Line If They Love Afghanistan: Ashraf Ghani

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has said that the Taliban want to resolve...
43 mins ago
Kate Middleton Presents A Gong To Ash Barty After Her Wimbledon Triumph

Kate Middleton was all smiles as she attended the women’s Wimbledon final,...
Wimbledon final Barty
1 hour ago
Ashleigh Barty Wins Her Maiden Wimbledon title beating Pliskova In The Final

Australia's world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty wins the second Grand Slam title...