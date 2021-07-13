Double Click 728 x 90
Pakistan Crosses Half Million Doses Of Vaccination Yesterday: Asad Umar

Aizbah KhanWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 12:19 pm
Pakistan Crosses Half Million Doses Of Vaccination Yesterday: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that for the first time we crossed half a million doses of vaccination yesterday.

He said on Twitter, “5 lakh 25 thousand doses were administered yesterday. The highest ever the first dose was also achieved yesterday with 3 lakh 90 thousand first doses administered.”

“The pace will increase further inshallah,” the minister added.

Note that, Pakistan’s daily Coronavirus caseload has dropped slightly for the second consecutive day and has claimed 21 more lives in Pakistan, taking the country’s virus tally to 976,867.

According to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the nationwide death toll currently stands at 22,618 after the freshest addition of the casualties. 1,590 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of tests conducted so far in the country stands at 15,152,403 after 43,790 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours.

The infection rate slightly dropped to 3.63 per cent from yesterday’s 3.84%

There are a total of 39,644 active cases in the country at present as 732 more people recuperated from the disease overnight, taking the number of recovered people to 914,605.

Govt’s Plan To Call In Pakistan Army To Help With Coronavirus SOP Implementation

A day earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan had said that the Pakistan Army may be called in to implement coronavirus standard operating procedures.

He said this may happen as coronavirus cases have increased due to the negligence of citizens. Dr Sultan was speaking to the media in Islamabad on Monday.

He said that the last few weeks have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, with the positivity rate going up from 2% to 4%. He also spoke about the rapid increase in the Delta variant of coronavirus cases after an increase in the Alpha variant.

Dr Sultan said the main cause of this surge is a violation of SOPs and the new variant of coronavirus coming from India.

